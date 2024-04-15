Filming Italy Sardegna Festival | la settima edizione dal 20 al 23 giugno

Notizie Correlate
Al via la nona edizione di Filming Italy – Los Angeles creato e diretto da Tiziana Rocca, Agnus Dei, in collaborazione con l’Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Los Angeles, che si terrà dal 26 al 29 ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)
Filming Italy – Los Angeles 2024, ecco il programma completo del Festival: tra gli ospiti Franco Nero, Matteo Garrone, Ilenia Pastorelli, Marisa Tomei, Benedetta Porcaroli, Riccardo Scamarcio e ... (spettacolo.eu)
Presentata la nona edizione di Filming Italy – Los Angeles creato e diretto da Tiziana Rocca, Agnus Dei. E’ da poco terminata la conferenza stampa che Periodico Daily ha seguito della nona edizione ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)
Filming Italy Sardegna, la settima edizione dal 20 al 23 giugno
