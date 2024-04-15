Filming Italy Sardegna Festival | la settima edizione dal 20 al 23 giugno

Filming Italy

Filming Italy Sardegna Festival: la settima edizione dal 20 al 23 giugno (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Al via la 7^ edizione di Filming Italy Sardegna Festival ideato e diretto da Tiziana Rocca, che si terrà dal 20 al 23 giugno a Cagliari e al Forte Village. Filming Italy Sardegna Festival: il mix vincente La manifestazione si è affermata come unica nel suo genere perché lega per la prima volta Cinema e Televisione con proiezioni, incontri e presentazioni di film e serie televisive, coinvolgendo le più importanti distribuzioni e produzioni del piccolo e grande schermo insieme ai colossi dell’entertainment VOD e televisivo. La madrina La madrina di questa nuova edizione del Festival sarà Ambra Angiolini, pluripremiata attrice e talentuosa interprete di film come Saturno ...
Filming Italy Sardegna, la settima edizione dal 20 al 23 giugno

