Dune | Kyle MacLachlan ricorda il primo giorno sul set | Non avevo idea di cosa stessi facendo

How the 'Fallout' Series Evokes David Lynch, According to Kyle MacLachlan - Kyle MacLachlan discusses why he's perfect for his Fallout character, how the series evokes David Lynch, & his recalls his time on Twin Peaks.msn

Kyle MacLachlan: ‘There was so much cocaine that a woman actually did her laundry with it’ - If you’ve followed Kyle MacLachlan on social media of late, you’ll know he’s adapted – like few other stars of the Eighties and Nineties, to modern pop culture.independent.ie

Sex And The City actor Kyle MacLachlan unrecognisable 20 years after Trey MacDougal role - Sex And The City fans couldn't believe how different the Trey MacDougal star looks 20 years after starring in the romantic-drama.express.co.uk