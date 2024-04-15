Dune | Kyle MacLachlan ricorda il primo giorno sul set | Non avevo idea di cosa stessi facendo

Dune Kyle

Dune, Kyle MacLachlan ricorda il primo giorno sul set: "Non avevo idea di cosa stessi facendo" (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) L'attore ha ricordato il primo giorno di riprese della sua prima collaborazione con David Lynch sul set di Dune Impegnato nella promozione di Fallout, Kyle MacLachlan ha avuto modo di ricordare il suo primo giorno sul set di Dune, il fallimentare adattamento realizzato da David Lynch e rivelatosi un flop di critica e pubblico nel 1984. MacLachlan ricorda ancora che l'autore di Dune Frank Herbert era presente sul set quel primo giorno e quanto si sentisse nervoso all'epoca. L'attore non ha perso di vista l'importanza di quel debutto, che gli ha dato la sensazione di aver raggiunto un obiettivo importante nella sua carriera con il ruolo ...
