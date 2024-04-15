Dundee FC-Rangers mercoledì 17 aprile 2024 | ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Dundee FC-Rangers (mercoledì 17 aprile 2024, ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Dundee FC – Rangers era programmata per il 10 ma è stata rinviata per la seconda volta a causa dei problemi di ristagno idrico di cui soffre Dens Park. Rispetto a una settimana da la situazione è cambiata. I Light Blues viaggiavano verso la riva settentrionale del Firth of Tay con la chiara intenzione di InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
    Il match tra Dundee United e Rangers Glasgow, valevole per la trentesima giornata della Scottish Premier League 2023/2024, è stato rinviato per la troppa pioggia scesa sul campo che lo ha reso ... (sportface)

    I Rangers si recano a Dens Park con la chiara intenzione di battere il Dundee FC e prendersi la testa della classifica. Il Celtic infatti è avanti di un solo punto ma con una partita in più, ... (infobetting)

Dundee FC-Rangers (mercoledì 10 aprile 2024 Posticipata al 17 aprile): formazioni, quote, pronostici

The last time Rangers lost to every Scottish Premiership side after historic Ross County result - Ross County recorded a historic first-ever victory over Rangers at the 25th attempt in Dingwall on Sunday to leave Philippe Clement with plenty to ponder ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled fixture ...msn

Scotland dealt Euro 2024 blow with Lewis Ferguson injury - With less than two months to go until Euro 2024 in Germany though, it seems that Ferguson's injury comes as a bitter blow for both the player and Scotland. A short statement on the club's website says ...glasgowtimes.co.uk

Joe Hart sends ‘focused’ title message as Celtic prepare for decisive league fixtures - With five matches left to go in the Scottish top-flight, Celtic retain a four-point advantage at the summit; nevertheless, Rangers can close the gap to a solitary point if they defeat Dundee on ...67hailhail

