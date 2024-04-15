Deadpool e Wolverine | al CinemaCon è stata mostrata una clip di 9 minuti

Deadpool Wolverine

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Deadpool e Wolverine: al CinemaCon è stata mostrata una clip di 9 minuti (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Durante il CinemaCon di Las Vegas, Ryan Ryanolds ha mostrato 9 minuti del prossimo film sul mercenario chiacchierone Deadpool. A quanto si apprende da chi era presente, Deadpool e Wolverine sarò pieno di battute sui Marvel Studios e sulla stessa Disney. Ad esempio, si fa riferimento alla produzione che finalmente realizza un film classificato come R – e su quanto siano impreparati i dirigenti della compagnia per questo tipo di uscita. ci sono stati anche riferimenti all’uso di cocaina (“L’unica cosa che Feige ha detto era vietata!“, ha detto Deadpool nel filmato, che spesso rompe la quarta parete) e a forze di sicurezza scambiate per ballerine esotiche durante una festa di compleanno a sorpresa per Reynolds (“Non sono nuovo al pegging”, dice Deadpool a un gruppo di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

Notizie Correlate

  • Deadpool Wolverine

    Il regista ha chiarito che la storia non è il terzo capitolo di Deadpool ma un film su entrambi i personaggi Nel corso di una recente intervista, Shawn Levy ha rivelato in che modo Deadpool & ... (movieplayer)

  • Deadpool Wolverine

    Shawn Levy, regista del prossimo Deadpool & Wolverine ha chiarito che il film non sarà Deadpool 3: durante il recente CinemaCon a Las Vegas, ha condiviso alcuni dettagli su questo progetto, ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Deadpool Wolverine

    Man mano che ci avviciniamo all'uscita di Deadpool & Wolverine le voci di corridoio sul threequel continuano ad aumentare. I Marvel Studios hanno portato al CinemaCon 9 minuti di filmati di ... (movieplayer)

Deadpool & Wolverine conquistano il CinemaCon

Deadpool & Wolverine To Star This Iron Man Actor Insider Claims,...Deadpool & Wolverine To Star This Iron Man Actor Insider Claims,... - The fans who think Deadpool & Wolverine is the 3rd installment of Deadpool, then Shawn Levy has news for them. Read on ...koimoi

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: The Greatest Of All Time Song Whistle Podu Hits 12 Million Views - ABP Live brings the latest updates from the Entertainment world only here at the Entertainment Extravaganza live blog.news.abplive

Taylor Swift as Lady Deadpool Fans Left Enraged Over a Surprising Imagination for the Eras Tour Singer - Fans shower disappointment after a fan-made poster depicting Taylor Swift as Lady Deadpool stirs chaos online.msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Deadpool Wolverine
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.