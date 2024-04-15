Deadpool e Wolverine | al CinemaCon è stata mostrata una clip di 9 minuti

(Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Durante ildi Las Vegas, Ryan Ryanolds ha mostrato 9del prossimo film sul mercenario chiacchierone. A quanto si apprende da chi era presente,sarò pieno di battute sui Marvel Studios e sulla stessa Disney. Ad esempio, si fa riferimento alla produzione che finalmente realizza un film classificato come R – e su quanto siano impreparati i dirigenti della compagnia per questo tipo di uscita. ci sono stati anche riferimenti all’uso di cocaina (“L’unica cosa che Feige ha detto era vietata!“, ha dettonel filmato, che spesso rompe la quarta parete) e a forze di sicurezza scambiate per ballerine esotiche durante una festa di compleanno a sorpresa per Reynolds (“Non sono nuovo al pegging”, dicea un gruppo di ...

Deadpool & Wolverine To Star This Iron Man Actor Insider Claims,...Deadpool & Wolverine To Star This Iron Man Actor Insider Claims,... - The fans who think Deadpool & Wolverine is the 3rd installment of Deadpool, then Shawn Levy has news for them. Read on ...koimoi

Entertainment News Today Live Updates: The Greatest Of All Time Song Whistle Podu Hits 12 Million Views - ABP Live brings the latest updates from the Entertainment world only here at the Entertainment Extravaganza live blog.news.abplive

Taylor Swift as Lady Deadpool Fans Left Enraged Over a Surprising Imagination for the Eras Tour Singer - Fans shower disappointment after a fan-made poster depicting Taylor Swift as Lady Deadpool stirs chaos online.msn