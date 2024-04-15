Coachella vibes? Negli outfit delle star | da Taylor Swift a Barry Keoghan | vince il nero

Coachella vibes

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Coachella vibes? Negli outfit delle star, da Taylor Swift a Barry Keoghan, vince il nero (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Non avevamo dubbi che il Coachella potesse regalarci tante nuove fashion vibes da cui trarre ispirazione. E tra le star che ci hanno ispirato sicuramente la super coppia Taylor Swift e Travis Kelce, tra i VIP del Neon Carnival, arrivati nelle prime ore di domenica mattina dopo aver assistito ai set della band Bleachers di Jack Antonoff e di Ice Spice sul palco del Coachella. Ma non solo loro.. Coachella vibes: il nero è stato il colore dell’after party Per il Coachella tantissime erano le star: ma cominciamo con Ice Spice e Taylor Swift all’after party entrambe coordinate in outfit in nero. Swift indossava ancora ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

Shine Vibes: l'energia di Coachella in una collezione make-up

Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes stun in surprise Coachella set - It's been a weekend of off-setlist star power in Indio, with crowd appearances from Taylor Swift and Rihanna and a string of surprise guests including Shakira, Billie Eilish, Donald Glover, A$ap Rocky ...sfgate

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith reunite at Coachella 2024; evoke nostalgia a decade after 'Never Say Never' collab - The reunion between Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber at Coachella 2024 marks a nostalgic moment for fans who remember their iconic collaboration on 'Never Say Never' in 2010.moneycontrol

Justin Bieber kisses Jaden Smith on the neck during affectionate encounter at Coachella in viral video - Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith reignited their bromance during an epic run-in at Coachella on Saturday. Jaden adorably surprised his BFF by wrapping him in a hug from behind.dailymail.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Coachella vibes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.