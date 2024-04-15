Civil War di Alex Garland | record per A24 al box office USA con un debutto da 25 milioni

Civil War

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Civil War di Alex Garland, record per A24 al box office USA con un debutto da 25 milioni (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Colpaccio per A24 che segna il record di incassi per un debutto con il discusso film di Alex Garland, Civil War, Godzilla e Kong - Il Nuovo Impero scende in seconda posizione. Il provocatorio thriller distopico del regista Alex Garland, Civil War, ha segnato un ottimo debutto al box office USA incassando 25,7 milioni di dollari raccolti in 3.838 sale, e segnando una media per sala di ben 6.699 dollari. È record per A24, visto che il film segna il miglior incasso nel fine settimana di apertura per lo studio - superando Hereditary, fermo a 13,6 milioni, oltre a essere il miglior incasso dell'anno con rating R. La pellicola rovente che vede Kirsten Dunst nei panni di una ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • Civil War

    Alex Garland firma il suo capolavoro, a metà tra analisi storica sulle incurabili divisioni degli Stati Uniti e istantanea sull'importanza della memoria visiva (wired)

  • Civil War

    Il drammatico action Civil War di Alex Garland arriva al cinema dal 18 aprile: in questa prima clip ufficiale in italiano, vediamo la fotoreporter interpretata da Kirsten Dunst in una tesa zona di ... (comingsoon)

  • Civil War

    Lo scrittore Stephen King ha condiviso sui social la sua opinione su Civil War, il nuovo film diretto da Alex Garland, approvandolo con entusiasmo. Civil War, il nuovo film diretto da Alex Garland, ... (movieplayer)

Civil War di Alex Garland, record per A24 al box office USA con un debutto da 25 milioni

Lebanon's Hezbollah praises Iran's attack on Israel - Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has been exchanging cross-border fire with Israel since the Gaza war erupted, on Sunday congratulated Tehran on its overnight attack on Israel, saying it ...bssnews

Trip cancelled due to Israel-Iran conflict Here’s what your travel insurance company will say - War and war-like situations are excluded in travel insurance policies, which means that your insurer will not reimburse the loss that you may incur due to flight or trip cancellations. But there are ...moneycontrol

Nepal Police Fire Tear Gas, Clash With Pro-Monarchy Protesters - Nepali police on Tuesday fired tear gas and water cannons as thousands marched in the capital Kathmandu demanding the restoration of a constitutional monarchy and a Hindu state.ndtv

Video di Tendenza
Video Civil War
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.