Chelsea-Everton | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Is Chelsea vs Everton on TV Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture - Is Chelsea vs Everton on TV Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture - Everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture ...msn

Cole Palmer and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are now 7/1 to BOTH score when Chelsea host Everton tonight... with Jordan Pickford to make five or more saves boosted to 2/1 - The Blues welcome and Everton side to west London that are looking to beat the drop after being docked eight points this season due to breaches of Premier League financial rules.dailymail.co.uk

Chelsea v Everton: what the stats say - Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D13) since a 1-0 loss in November 1994. It’s their longest unbeaten home run against a side in their top-flight ...supersport