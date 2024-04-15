Chelsea-Everton | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Chelsea Everton

Chelsea-Everton, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) Chelsea-Everton è una partita della trentatreesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca lunedì alle 21:00: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. Negli ultimi quindici giorni l’incostante Chelsea è stato capace di battere 4-3 il Manchester United a Stamford Bridge rilanciando le proprie embizioni europee ma anche di pareggiare con Burnley e Sheffield United, rispettivamente penultimo ed ultimo in classifica ed ormai con un piede e mezzo in Championship. Coerenza non è una parola presente nel vocabolario dei Blues di Mauricio Pochettino, incapaci di trovare un minimo di continuità in un’altra stagione che potrebbe vederli chiudere fuori da tutto. Palmer – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Nonostante tutto l’Europa è ancora alla portata dei londinesi, noni in ...
