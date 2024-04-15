Blood of Zeus 2: trailer e data d’uscita dell’anime sulle divinità greche (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024)
Dalla collaborazione vincente fra PowerHouse Animation e Netflix arriva il trailer della seconda stagione di Blood of Zeus che termina mostrandoci la tanto attesa datad’uscita: il 9 Maggio 2024.
Il trailer è stato rilasciato dal canale YouTube ufficiale di Netflix in cui ci viene anticipato che dopo la scomparsa di Zeus, emerge un vuoto di potere tra gli dei, lasciando Heron, il figlio semidio di Zeus, in difficoltà per trovare il suo posto. Tormentato dalla perdita, nei suoi sogni sente un ritornello misterioso, che lo spinge a salvare suo fratello, Seraphim, che si trova negli Inferi. All’insaputa di Heron, Hades sta cercando di arruolare Seraphim per aiutarlo proteggere il trono vacante di Zeus e salvare la sua famiglia.
