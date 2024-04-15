Al via Lovers con Maria Grazia Cucinotta

TORINO – A Torino, dal 16 al 21 aprile – presso il Cinema Massimo, la multisala del Museo Nazionale del Cinema – va in scena la 39° edizione del Lovers Film Festival, il più antico festival italiano sui temi LGBTQI+ (lesbici, gay, bisessuali, trans, queer e intersessuali) diretto da Vladimir Luxuria e fondato da Giovanni
