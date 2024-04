AEW WWE | Tony Khan parla di una potenziale collaborazione con la WWE

AEW Star Was "Encouraged" to Have a WWE Tryout - In another timeline, Willow Nightingale might have ended up in WWE before ever competing for AEW. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Willow revealed that friend and current WWE superstar Chelsea Green once ...comicbook

Tony Khan aperto ad una collaborazione con la WWE - Tony Khan è stato interrogato in merito ad una possibile collaborazione tra la sua AEW e la WWE: ecco la risposta del presidente della All Elite!theshieldofwrestling

Mercedes Mone In AEW Almost Made Nikki Bella Call Tony Khan About Joining The Promotion - When Mercedes Mone made her debut in AEW, it got former WWE star Nikki Bella thinking that she could work for Tony Khan too. AEW's signing of Mercedes Mone, formerly Sasha Banks, brings star power and ...thesportster