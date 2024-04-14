WWE | GUNTHER guarda avanti | sconfitta contro Sami Zayn già alle spalle

WWE: GUNTHER guarda avanti, sconfitta contro Sami Zayn già alle spalle (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Uno dei risultati più “a sorpresa”, se così possiamo definirlo, dell’edizione di WrestleMania appena passata è stata sicuramente la vittoria di Sami Zayn ai danni di GUNTHER, Zayn che così ha conquistato l’intercontinental Championship in un grande match molto apprezzato da tutti. La sconfitta è alle spalle Sami ha messo così fine ad un regno storico da parte del Ring General che è stato campione per ben 666 giorni, laureandosi il campione intercontinentale più longevo della storia. Non solo, perché l’austriaco è stato anche un vero e proprio fighting champion, dato che il suo regno conta 106 difese titolate. Ma dopo la cocente delusione proveniente dalla sconfitta di una settimana fa, per GUNTHER è già ...
