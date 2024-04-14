UFC | Justin Gaethje ko all’ultimo secondo del match | decisivo il gancio di Holloway VIDEO
Fonte : sportface
UFC, Justin Gaethje ko all’ultimo secondo del match: decisivo il gancio di Holloway (VIDEO) (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024)
Qualcuno l’ha già definito il “momento più incredibile della storia della UFC”. Forse esagerato, ma di certo un ko all’ultimosecondo del match non si vede spesso. Merito di Max Holloway che sull’ottagono della T-Mobile Arena batte JustinGaethje con un colpo risolutore un istante prima della campana. Ma il merito è anche di Gaethje, che non rinuncia a scambiare come al suo solito, dando vita ad una vera e propria battaglia. Insomma, con quei due sull’ottagono lo spettacolo è assicurato. Ed è Holloway a sorridere con un gancio destro che spegne la luce al rivale, che crolla a terra. Uno dei ko più incredibili della storia nell’evento più prestigioso dell’anno.
