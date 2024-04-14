Snipping Tool | Nuovo Supporto per Emoji | HDR e QR Code

Fonte : windows8.myblog
Snipping Tool: Nuovo Supporto per Emoji, HDR e QR Code (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Microsoft sta lavorando su nuove funzionalità per l’applicazione predefinita di Windows 11 per la cattura delle schermate, Snipping Tool. L’app presto ti permetterà di aggiungere Emoji alle tue schermate, rilevare i QR Code e correggere l’HDR dopo aver catturato le schermate su monitor HDR. La possibilità di aggiungere Emoji alle … ?
Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblog
  • Snipping Tool

    Gli Insider nei canali Dev e Canary di Windows 11 hanno qualcosa di nuovo da esplorare, con aggiornamenti interessanti per le app Notepad e Snipping Tool. Nuove funzionalità per Snipping Tool: Con ... (windows8.myblog)

  • Snipping Tool

    Windows 11 Snipping Tool: Aggiunta di Forme alle Schermate in Arrivo Microsoft sta introducendo nuove funzionalità per lo Snipping Tool di Windows 11, l’app predefinita per la registrazione dello ... (windows8.myblog)

How to Use the Snipping Tool Shortcut in Windows 10 & 11 - Snipping Tool is a built-in utility in Windows that allows you to take screenshots with ease. Whether you’re saving a snippet of a conversation, a graph from a report, or a funny meme, this Tool is ...msn

Windows 11 Snipping Tool gets new QR code powers - and is invaded by emojis - Snipping Tool has been fleshed out a fair bit, along with a number of other core Windows 11 apps - and Microsoft is adding a few new features in testing.tweaktown

Windows 11’s Snipping Tool will finally detect and scan QR codes in images - Snipping Tool is experimenting with HDR support, adding images to the screenshots and scanning QR codes from the screenshots.windowslatest

Video di Tendenza
Video Snipping Tool
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.