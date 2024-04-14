Snipping Tool | Nuovo Supporto per Emoji | HDR e QR Code

Gli Insider nei canali Dev e Canary di Windows 11 hanno qualcosa di nuovo da esplorare, con aggiornamenti interessanti per le app Notepad e Snipping Tool. Nuove funzionalità per Snipping Tool: Con ... (windows8.myblog)
Windows 11 Snipping Tool: Aggiunta di Forme alle Schermate in Arrivo Microsoft sta introducendo nuove funzionalità per lo Snipping Tool di Windows 11, l’app predefinita per la registrazione dello ... (windows8.myblog)
How to Use the Snipping Tool Shortcut in Windows 10 & 11 - Snipping Tool is a built-in utility in Windows that allows you to take screenshots with ease. Whether you’re saving a snippet of a conversation, a graph from a report, or a funny meme, this Tool is ...msn
Windows 11 Snipping Tool gets new QR code powers - and is invaded by emojis - Snipping Tool has been fleshed out a fair bit, along with a number of other core Windows 11 apps - and Microsoft is adding a few new features in testing.tweaktown
Windows 11’s Snipping Tool will finally detect and scan QR codes in images - Snipping Tool is experimenting with HDR support, adding images to the screenshots and scanning QR codes from the screenshots.windowslatest