Shock in Arabia | calciatore preso a frustate da un tifoso

Shock in Arabia: calciatore preso a frustate da un tifoso (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Episodio incredibile e surreale quello successo in Arabia Saudita al termine della finale di Supercoppa tra Al-Ittihad e Al-Hilal, due delle squadre più importante nel nuovo calcio dei ricchi Sembra davvero che tutto il mondo è paese e anche l’asettico e nuovo eldorado del calcio, quell’Arabia Saudita che da un paio di anni ha cominciato a strappare a suon di milioni di dollari alcuni dei calciatori più forti al mondo, pur di lanciare il football anche a quelle latitudini, ha visto arrivare i tafferugli sugli spalti tra tifosi e addirittura gli stessi calciatori. Un genere di violenza che fatichiamo a metabolizzare nei nostri stadi figuriamoci a vederla anche dove la tradizione calcistica non esiste e la si sta cercando di importare. Incredibile episodio nella supercoppa araba – Cityrumors.it –  La finale della Supercoppa araba è stata segnata da scene ...
