Romance/sci-fi da guardare se vi è piaciuto “The Greatest Hits” (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Il genere romantico è tra quelli che più si presta alle contaminazioni con altri, simili e non. L’amore che attraversa tempo e spazio trova terreno fertile in campo fantascientifico, avviando un genere cinematografico ibrido a sé stante. Se vi è piaciuta l’ultima uscita “The Greatest Hits”, che riprende la classica e riuscita equazione “amore + viaggio nel tempo”, vi consigliamo altri 5 Romance/sci-fi da guardare. Il concetto temporale sarà grande protagonista, perciò allacciate le cinture e preparatevi al viaggio (letteralmente!), nel quale speriamo di farvi conoscere dei film non troppo noti. Romance/sci- fi da guardare: Questione di Tempo Questa pellicola del 2013 è LA rom-com/sci-fi per eccellenza, e il cast non è da meno: Rachel McAdams, Domhnall Gleeson, Bill ...
