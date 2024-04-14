Online shaming | il video olandese che mostra la sofferenza di chi viene preso di mira

Online shaming

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a vanityfair©

Fonte : vanityfair
Online shaming, il video olandese che mostra la sofferenza di chi viene preso di mira (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) La principale società di telecomunicazioni dei Paesi Bassi, Knp, sta promuovendo una campagna di sensibilizzazione che si focalizza proprio sugli effetti devastanti della condivisione senza consenso delle immagini intime
Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair

Fines not enough, community service the way to punish litterbugs, says Lam Thye - Shame litterbugs by imposing community service on them rather than fines, says Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.The Alliance for a Safe Community chairman also called out litterbugs for creating health and ...msn

Online shaming , il video olandese che mostra la sofferenza di chi viene preso di mira - L'Online shaming è una forma di umiliazione pubblica in cui qualcuno viene molestato, deriso o intimidito da altri utenti per un contenuto intimo che lo riguarda e che è stato condiviso Online, anche ...vanityfair

Woman's Husband Hacks Into Her LinkedIn Profile & Publicly Shames Her For Cheating On Him - When someone gets cheated on, oftentimes their first instinct is to exact revenge — and the husband of one woman on LinkedIn is certainly one of them. After he discovered her affair with a co-worker, ...yourtango

Video di Tendenza
Video Online shaming
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.