Monopoly LuckyChap

Monopoly: la LuckyChap di Margot Robbie entra nella produzione del film (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Lionsgate e Hasbro hanno stretto un accordo con la casa produttrice di Barbie LuckyChap per guidare lo sviluppo e produrre Monopoly, un film basato sul classico gioco da tavolo. Il progetto è attualmente in fase di sviluppo, con la produzione anche di Hasbro Entertainment. La notizia è arrivata durante la presentazione della Lionsgate al CinemaCon di Las Vegas. Con una notorietà globale del 99%, Monopoly è il marchio di giochi da tavolo più popolare al mondo ed è disponibile in più di 100 paesi. Ha venduto quasi mezzo miliardo di copie a partire dal 1935. LuckyChap, la pluripremiata società di produzione guidata da Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley e Josey McNamara, ha dichiarato oggi in una dichiarazione: "Monopoly è ..."
