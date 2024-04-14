LIVE Motocross | GP Trento MXGP 2024 in DIRETTA | tutti contro Prado

(Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LABuongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti allatestuale della, GPchiamato ad una grande prova. Nella gara di qualifica della, Romain Febvre prende subito il comando, partendo velocemente e facendosi strada tra i suoi avversari per assicurarsi la prima posizione, che non abbandonerà più. Jorge, che era partito subito dietro a lui, è costretto a una sosta ai box a causa della perdita della sella, perdendo molto tempo e chiudendo la sessione in diciassettesima posizione. Tim Gajser, nonostante un inizio non ottimale, recupera velocemente e raggiunge Glenn Coldenhoff, secondo alla partenza, superandolo con ...

