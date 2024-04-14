Il bodyguard di Messi scatta come un pazzo | va in campo con la palla in gioco | ha visto la minaccia

Il bodyguard di Messi scatta come un pazzo, va in campo con la palla in gioco: ha visto la minaccia (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) L'ormai mitica guardia del corpo di Leo Messi, Yassine Cheuko, ha ancora una volta messo in mostra i suoi tempi di reazione mostruosi, assieme a una velocità prodigiosa: l'Inter Miami stava giocando a Kansas City, quando il bodyguard ha visto la minaccia col suo occhio di lince ed ha deciso di intervenire alla sua maniera incurante del pallone in gioco.
