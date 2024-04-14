Food for Profit | la regista Giulia Innocenzi | «Così le lobby della carne influenzano le politiche europee» – L’intervista

Food for Profit, la regista Giulia Innocenzi: «Così le lobby della carne influenzano le politiche europee» – L’intervista (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Immagini crude quelle che si vedono in Food for Profit, primo documentario della giornalista Giulia Innocenzi che da anni si occupa del benessere degli animali negli allevamenti e dell’impatto di questi ultimi sull’ambiente. Nell’ora e mezza di film, girato insieme al regista e sceneggiatore Pablo D’Ambrosi, si intrecciano due filoni narrativi. Il primo è quello visto in molte produzioni simili. Innocenzi, con l’aiuto di alcuni collaboratori, visita di nascosto vari allevamenti intensivi dove gli animali non vivono. Soffrono, si ammalano, vengono imbottiti di antibiotici e trattati come oggetti asserviti al solo scopo di produrre più carne e latte possibile. Quelli che non vengono uccisi da infezioni, ernie, o allevatori che non sono intenzionati a ...
