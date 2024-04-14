Far East Film Festival | dal 24 aprile al 2 maggio a Udine | anche online

Israel says it foiled Iran attack as Biden seeks to deescalate regional tensions - Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defenses in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its t ...nbcnewyork

FPIs infuse over Rs 13,300 crore in equities in April so far amidst bullish economic outlook - According to the data with the depositories, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 13,347 crore in Indian equities this month (till April 12). Although, Friday witnessed FPI selling to the tune of Rs 8,027 ...zeebiz

Iran warns of larger attack on Israel if it retaliates against drone and missile strikes – Middle East crisis live - Israeli military says 99% of Iran’s 300 drones and missiles intercepted during overnight attack British RAF typhoons 'involved in shooting down' Iranian drones over Syria and Iraq overnight - sources ...theguardian