Far East Film Festival, dal 24 aprile al 2 maggio a Udine, anche online (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Una selezione di 27 titoli in streaming per lo spazio digitale supportato da MYmovies. Mancano solo due settimane all’apertura del Far East Film Festival 26, la più grande roccaforte europea dedicata al cinema dell’Estremo Oriente, ed è quindi ora di annunciare anche i contenuti del FEFF online, lo spazio digitale supportato come sempre dal partner storico MYmovies. Una preziosa selezione di titoli della line-up 2024 che le case di distribuzione asiatiche hanno reso disponibili per lo streaming durante le 9 giornate del Festival, dal 24 aprile al 2 maggio. I Film proposti dal FEFF online, quest’anno, saranno 27: 14 in concorso, tra cui la maratona stellare di Alienoid, e 13 fuori concorso, cioè collocati nelle ...
