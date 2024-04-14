Book Sun Lover | il taccuino per chi ama viaggiare di Isa Grassano

Book Sun

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

Fonte : lopinionista
Book Sun Lover, il taccuino per chi ama viaggiare di Isa Grassano (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Un diario con schede di lettura e di viaggio, arricchito da curiosità, citazioni, librerie e biblioteche nel mondo, musei, gastronomia e quiz BOLOGNA – Oscar Wilde diceva di non viaggiare mai senza il suo diario per avere qualcosa di sensazionale da leggere. Da qui l’idea di Isa Grassano di creare Book Sun Lover (Giraldi Editore), un taccuino ricco di curiosità e frasi da leggere, ma anche di pensieri ed emozioni da appuntare, specie durante i viaggi e le vacanze, soprattutto in estate (la sua stagione del cuore). Un compagno ideale per coloro che vogliono esplorare il mondo attraverso le parole e i luoghi da ricordare. Una sorta di “carnet de voyage”, che rimanda al Gran Tour di epoca romantica, che ha accompagnato nei loro viaggi illustri personaggi come Goethe, ma anche Herman Hesse che lo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
  • Book Sun

    Nell’ottobre 2023, Qualcomm ha lanciato lo Snapdragon X Elite, l’attuale processore di punta dell’azienda basato su ARM per laptop Windows che promette non solo di offrire prestazioni per watt ... (optimagazine)

  • Book Sun

    Avviato procedimento istruttorio L'Antitrust ha avviato un procedimento istruttorio nei confronti di Booking.com per accertare un presunto abuso di posizione dominante nel mercato dei servizi on ... (sbircialanotizia)

  • Book Sun

    Roma, 22 marzo 2024 – L'Antitrust ha annunciato di aver avviato un procedimento istruttorio nei confronti di Booking.com (Italia) e delle sue controllate per indagare su un presunto abuso di ... (quotidiano)

Book Excerpt: Jimmy Smith, basking in the B-3 - In an excerpt from the noted jazz journalist Dan Ouellette’s Book “The Landfill Chronicles: Unearthing Legends of Modern Music,” the legendary organist Jimmy Smith talks with the author about his ...wbgo

The secret woodland campsite surrounded by huge lake – with glamping teepees and boat trips - THERE’S a campsite in the UK with its very own lake and private glamping teepees, and it only costs £20 per night. The rising cost of holidays means more people are ...thesun.co.uk

Far from being fearful, the total eclipse inspires wonder, awe and humility | Opinion - Last week’s solar eclipse shows us how far we have come in our understanding of nature. We now predict eclipses with precision. The calculations of modern astronomy are obviously superior to primitive ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Book Sun
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.