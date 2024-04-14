Berry girl makeup | il trucco della primavera ispirato ai frutti rossi

Berry girl makeup: il trucco della primavera ispirato ai frutti rossi (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Life&People.it Ritorna la primavera, e arriva una nuova tendenza beauty: il Berry girl makeup. Sono i colori vibranti dei frutti rossi a ispirarla, portando sfumature bourdeaux, lampone e vinaccia al trucco della bella stagione. Una palette versatile, adatta a ogni età e che ben si presta sia al tempo libero che alle occasioni che richiedono un dress code più elegante. A prevalere sono le tonalità romantiche, vitali e luminose delle bacche, in grado di infondere a labbra e palpebre una nota femminile e sensuale. Virale sui social, il Berry make-up è una tendenza in fatto di trucco per la semplicità di realizzazione e per l’effetto vivace che dona al viso, grazie alle sfumature intense e alla saturazione del colore ...
