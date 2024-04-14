Atp Bucharest 2024 | Zeppieri eliminato nelle qualificazioni Travaglia non scende in campo

ATP Bucharest, Romania Men Singles 2024: David Goffin vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Betting Odds and Match Preview - In the ATP Bucharest, Romania Men Singles 2024 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 66-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic versus No. 99 David Goffin.Kecmanovic is favored over Goffin in this ...sportsbookwire.usatoday

ATP Bucharest, Romania Men Singles 2024: Lorenzo Sonego vs. Joao Fonseca Betting Odds and Match Preview - In a match slated for Monday, Joao Fonseca (No. 292 in rankings) will take on Lorenzo Sonego (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Bucharest, Romania Men Singles 2024.Sonego is the favorite ...sportsbookwire.usatoday

TV listings for April 14 - 2:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain 12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: ...tulsaworld