Atp Bucharest 2024 | Zeppieri eliminato nelle qualificazioni Travaglia non scende in campo

Fonte : sportface
Atp Bucharest 2024, Zeppieri eliminato nelle qualificazioni. Travaglia non scende in campo (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Termina subito il cammino di Giulio Zeppieri nelle qualificazioni dell’ATP 250 di Bucharest. Il tennista di Latina, rientrato sul circuito la scorsa settimana dopo l’infortuni che lo aveva costretto a saltare la trasferta nordamericana, si è arreso all’esordio al cospetto di Zdenek Kolar con il punteggio di 6-4 3-6 6-3. Forfait dell’ultimo minuto per Stefano Travaglia, che doveva essere l’altro azzurro in questo tabellone cadetto. Il marchigiano avrebbe dovuto affrontare il monegasco Vacherot, ma non è sceso in campo per un problema all’anca. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

ATP Bucharest, Romania Men Singles 2024: David Goffin vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Betting Odds and Match Preview - In the ATP Bucharest, Romania Men Singles 2024 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 66-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic versus No. 99 David Goffin.Kecmanovic is favored over Goffin in this ...sportsbookwire.usatoday

ATP Bucharest, Romania Men Singles 2024: Lorenzo Sonego vs. Joao Fonseca Betting Odds and Match Preview - In a match slated for Monday, Joao Fonseca (No. 292 in rankings) will take on Lorenzo Sonego (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Bucharest, Romania Men Singles 2024.Sonego is the favorite ...sportsbookwire.usatoday

TV listings for April 14 - 2:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain 12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: ...tulsaworld

Video di Tendenza
Video Atp Bucharest
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.