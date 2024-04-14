AEW | Roderick Strong difenderà il titolo contro Kyle O’Reilly a AEW Dynasty

(Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) Ieri sera si è svolta la decima edizione di AEW Battle of the Belts a Highland Heights, Kentucky. Lo spettacolo ha incluso due match titolati e un Eliminator Match per ilInternazionale AEW, in cui il campione in carica, <>RoderickStrong>, ha sconfitto Rocky Romero. Al termine del match,, che aveva accompagnatoinsieme a Undisputed Kingdom, si è avvicinato a Romero perllare il suo stato. Tuttavia, Wardlow, Mike Bennett e Matt Taven hanno attaccato Rocky.ha tentato di fermarli, ma in quel momentolo ha colpito con un ginocchiata diretta al viso. Il campione si è poi avvicinato arimproverandolo per il suo comportamento. “Te ...

