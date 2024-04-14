AEW | Rampage torna Live | settimana prossima andrà in onda sabato dopo Collision

AEW Rampage

AEW: Rampage torna Live, settimana prossima andrà in onda sabato dopo Collision (Di domenica 14 aprile 2024) La AEW ha annunciato che il prossimo episodio di Rampage si sposterà dal consueto slot orario del venerdì, migrando alle ore 22 locali del sabato, subito dopo la diretta di Collision. Ennesima, quindi, variazione alla scaletta settimanale AEW (che non aiuta sicuramente i rating) con tanto di concorrenza di Rebellion, PPV TNA che vedrà l’ex Dolph Ziggler, Nic Nemeth, sfidare Moose con in palio il TNA World Championship. Tre ore di wrestling, dunque, a 24 ore da Dynasty, PPV in programma a St. Louis, Missouri (a 2 ore e mezza di auto da Peoria, Illinois, sede di Collision e Rampage). Non sono stati però annunciati incontri o segmenti, al momento, anche se nel poster è presente Adam Copeland, che quindi verosimilmente sarà protagonista dello show. Tra i lottatori ...
