The Blair Witch Projct | la polemica di un attore per l’ennesimo reboot | “Mancanza di rispetto”

The Blair

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
The Blair Witch Projct, la polemica di un attore per l’ennesimo reboot: “Mancanza di rispetto” (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Joshua Leonard, attore dell’originale The Blair Witch Project, ha espresso il suo disappunto per l’ennesimo reboot del film horror, scatenando una polemica sulla Mancanza di comunicazione da parte della Lionsgate e sulla Mancanza di rispetto per gli artisti nell’industria. L’attore ha dichiarato che non sapeva nulla del reboot, nonostante la sua immagine sia stata usata per pubblicizzarlo. Questa settimana è stato annunciato che Blumhouse e Lionsgate si uniranno per realizzare un remake di The Blair Witch Project 25 anni dopo la sua prima uscita e la notizia ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti in rete. Il film originale ha contribuito a introdurre il sottogenere ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • The Blair

    Si vociferava già da tempo di un ritorno di The Blair Witch Project prodotto da Lionsgate, ed ora le voci sono confermate. Infatti Blumhouse e Lionsgate hanno annunciato la loro collaborazione ad un ... (screenworld)

  • The Blair

    Il film horror The Blair Witch Project, arrivato nelle sale nel 1999, è al centro di un nuovo progetto targato Lionsgate e Blumhouse. Blumhouse e Lionsgate sono al lavoro per realizzare un reboot del ... (movieplayer)

  • The Blair

    Lionsgate e Blumhouse si recheranno nelle oscure foreste del Maryland per un nuovo film di The Blair Witch Project. Le due case di produzione tornano a collaborare dopo Imaginary, arrivato in sala ... (cinemaserietv)

Lionsgate and Blumhouse to Reimagine 'The Blair Witch Project' - Discover why entertainment executives and professionals rely on the WrapPRO platform daily for exclusive coverage, analysis, deeper reporting, and access to VIP events & screenings throughout the year ...thewrap

Andaman Police launches a chatbot to handle cybercrime cases - Police have come out with a state-of-the-art chatbot to engage the general public with law enforcement agencies in tackling and raising awareness related to cyber crime cases in the archipelago, an ...theprint.in

Sunak may be petulant, but he’s not the first to suffer the impatience of office - Photograph: Eamonn McCabe/The Guardian Tony Blair, when interviewed during Covid, admitted how losing self-awareness is one of the greatest risks of high office. For instance, he said the Covid ...theguardian

Video di Tendenza
Video The Blair
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.