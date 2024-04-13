Silent Bob & Sick Budd | Tutto tuta tour 2024

Silent Bob

Silent Bob & Sick Budd: Tutto tuta tour 2024 (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Sarà un’estate all’insegna della musica dal vivo per Silent Bob &; Sick Budd, duo milanese che negli ultimi anni ha saputo imporsi con creatività nella scena urban, con il loro ‘Tutto tuta tour 2024’, prodotto e organizzato da Color Sound, che toccherà le principali rassegne musicali estive, tra cui il Nameless Festivale il Collisioni Festival, visitando location prestigiose e calcando palcoscenici d’eccellenza come il Bonsai Garden di Bologna e l’Arena della Versilia. Di seguito le prime date di un calendario in continuo aggiornamento. Andiamo ad approfondire. Silent BOB &; Sick Budd svelano le date del Tutto tuta tour ...
