Ron è gay? Il rapporto particolare e presunto amore per Lucio Dalla

Nella seconda puntata della nuova edizione de I Migliori Anni, ospiti di Carlo Conti Ron, Raf, Gloria Gaynor e tanti altri Torna I Migliori Anni, il varietà di Rai 1 condotto da Carlo Conti e ... (spettacolo.eu)
In televisione è tornato da un mese per la conduzione dell’ultima edizione di Pechino Express, ma ha già idee e progetti per il futuro. Costantino della Gherardesca, 47 anni, è uno dei conduttori ... (open.online)
Samuel Peron è ad oggi il ballerino che per più anni ha prestato servizio a Ballando con le Stelle partecipando in gara per ben 16 anni, ovvero dalla 2^ alla 14^ edizione e dalla 16^ alla 18^. Nel ... (biccy)
Melania’s secret mission exposed, Biden’s big gay power move & Lindsey Graham on the outs - THE NERVE: After previously introducing legislation to ban Pride flags, homophobic Tennessee GOP Rep. Gino Bulso shamelessly used gay people in a bonkers speech advocating for the right of biological ...queerty
Disney World and Disneyland make changes Ron DeSantis will hate - The theme-park giant has changed to how it handles certain visitors to its U.S. parks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney have reached a truce in their battle over control of the land Disney ...thestreet
Jill Biden calls Trump ‘dangerous’ and ‘a bully’ in speech to LGBT group - First lady Jill Biden took aim at former President Donald Trump on Friday while speaking to an LGBT advocacy group.washingtonexaminer