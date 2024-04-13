Ron è gay? Il rapporto particolare e presunto amore per Lucio Dalla

Ron è gay? Il rapporto particolare e presunto amore per Lucio Dalla (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Sono spesso circolate voci, rumors e indiscrezioni riguardo una presunta omosessualità di Ron. Chiacchiere e illazioni amplificate Dalla sua nota riservatezza e dall’assenza di qualsiasi volontà di apparire nel mondo del gossip o dello spettacolo. Da anni circola la voce secondo cui l’artista sarebbe gay, o meglio, un gay non dichiarato, esattamente come il collega ed amico fraterno Lucio Dalla. E proprio sullo stretto legame che li ha uniti, non sono mancate dicerie su una loro presunta relazione sentimentale. Ron, vero nome di Rosolino Centammare, è sempre stato molto riservato ed ha sempre cercato di mantenere la più assoluta privacy sul suo privato. In molti si chiedono se Ron sia o meno sposato, se abbia una moglie o un compagno di vita. Insomma a causa dell’enorme riservatezza del cantautore ...
