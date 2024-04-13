“One Deep River” | è uscito il nuovo album di Mark Knopfler

One Deep

“One Deep River”, è uscito il nuovo album di Mark Knopfler (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) LONDRA – È uscito ieri “One Deep River”, l’attesissimo nuovo album di Mark Knopfler, il suo decimo da solista. “One Deep River” offre un flusso inarrestabile di futuri classici di Knopfler, testi colti e raffinate tessiture chitarristiche. Il nuovo lavoro attinge a una vita di ingredienti e influenze che spaziano tra i vari generi, dal blues al folk, al rock e oltre, affascinando per grazia e profondità. “One Deep River” è stato prodotto da Knopfler e dal suo collaboratore di lunga data Guy Fletcher ed è stato registrato nei suoi modernissimi British Grove Studios di Londra. La band di One Deep River è composta da ...
