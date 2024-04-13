NJPW | Jon Moxley fa la storia | con la vittoria dell’IWGP World Title arriva un record unico

(Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Questa notte è andato in scena il PPV dellaWindy City Riot, ovviamente da Chicago rinominata la Città del vento. Tanta carne al fuoco per la federazione giapponese con il main event che ha visto affrontarsi Tetsuya Naito e Joncon in palio il titolo mondiale della compagnia. Una sfidata dopo che a gennaioha sconfitto Shingo Takagi nel PPV Battle of The Valley, potendo così così lancire la sfida al campione mondiale IWGP. Global Grand Slam Champion Un match intenso e molto bello, come da copione nei match dil’azione inizialmente si è svolta prevalentemente fuori ringndo anche in mezzo al pubblico. Un altro classico dei match dila presenza del sangue, con il Lunatic Fringe che ha iniziato a perderne ...

