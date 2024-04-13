’Next Music Awards’ | il festival chiude in bellezza in piazza Europa
La finalissima dei Next Music Awards, serata conclusiva del festival che si occupa tutto l’anno della ricerca dei nuovi talenti della Musica italiana, si svolgerà in piazzaEuropa giovedì 1° agosto. Sarà una serata dai toni televisivi, con continui cambi di artisti sul palco, con una presentatrice e collegamenti dal backstage sul maxischermo del palco, dove scopriremo gli ospiti big prima di vederli esibire. In giuria ci saranno rappresentanti di radio e case discografiche che sceglieranno un vincitore, che riceverà un premio del valore di 5mila euro, consegnato dal sindaco Pierluigi Peracchini. Alla finale sarà presente anche il vincitore del contest Nextreet, il contest degli artisti di strada che si svolge a maggio nelle strade di Roma e che ha come punto di arrivo, per l’artista vincitore, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione
