New Martina offre lavoro nel negozio di cover cellulari a Napoli. Ma l’annuncio attira polemiche - La “regina” delle cover e delle pellicole per smartphone su Tiktok cerca addetti per il suo negozio di Napoli. Ma l’annuncio di lavoro non è piaciuto a molti.fanpage

Documentary maker to showcase her work in Athy - Through her work as a documentary film maker and curator, she has spent many years embedded in communities of place and interest. She has a passion for connecting with, learning from, encouraging and ...kildare-nationalist.ie

"Bloody ridiculous" - Martina Navratilova slams Nike's "sexist" kit for US track and field athletes at Olympic Games 2024 in Paris - Martina Navratilova recently took an issue with the new Nike kit that will be worn by Team USA's track and field athletes at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.msn