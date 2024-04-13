Neil Dewsnip “assolutamente felice” della vittoria del Plymouth sulla capolista Leicester

Neil Dewsnip “assolutamente felice” della vittoria del Plymouth sulla capolista Leicester (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Sito inglese: Il direttore sportivo del Plymouth Neil Dewsnip è stato “assolutamente felicedella sorprendente vittoria per 1-0 della sua squadra in campionato contro la capolista Leicester, che ha alleviato le loro preoccupazioni sulla retrocessione. Mustapha Bundu ha segnato il gol vincente al 21? con un tiro angolato dopo essersi imbattuto in una palla spacca-difesa di Adam Forshaw. Il portiere di casa Michael Cooper ha effettuato una serie di fermate mentre il Leicester aumentava la pressione, ma i padroni di casa hanno mantenuto il massimo dei punti passando al 16° posto e ora si trovano a cinque punti dagli ultimi tre. Dewsnip ha dichiarato: ...
