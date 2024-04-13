Neil Dewsnip “assolutamente felice” della vittoria del Plymouth sulla capolista Leicester

Plymouth 1-0 Leicester, Championship: Foxes' Automatic Promotion Hopes Suffer Setback - Managerless Argyle climbed to 16th on the back of their first home win in seven, under the caretaker management team of director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell and now ...outlookindia

Plymouth Argyle are back and it looks like just in the nick of time - It is seven points in three games for Argyle under Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell since the sacking of Ian Foster after the Pilgrims had tumbled into relegation danger ...plymouthherald.co.uk

Just wow! Neil Dewsnip verdict on Plymouth Argyle victory over Leicester City - Neil Dewsnip paid tribute to Plymouth Argyle's players for sticking to the game plan and being difficult to break down after their magnificent 1-0 win against Championship leaders Leicester City. In a ...plymouthherald.co.uk