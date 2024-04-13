L' Atp celebra il dritto di Sinner Rune imbufalito dopo il ko con il tennista azzurro VIDEO

L'Atp "celebra" il dritto di Sinner. Rune imbufalito dopo il ko con il tennista azzurro VIDEO (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Ancora polemiche dopo il match di quarto di finale all'Atp Montecarlo tra Sinner e Rune. Al tennista danese, sconfitto dall'altoatesino, non è andato giù il tweet dell'Atp Tour. H0lger Rune ha commentato con rabbia il post social in cui l'Atp Tour ha scritto "Che la forza sia con te, Jannik Sinner" mostrando un VIDEO di uno scambio tra i due concluso con un potentissimo dritto a sventaglio del tennista...
