Kingdom of the Spiders | William Shatner combatte i ragni | proprio come hai sempre desiderato

Kingdom the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mistermovie©

Fonte : mistermovie
Kingdom of the Spiders, William Shatner combatte i ragni, proprio come hai sempre desiderato (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Tra i film horror con protagonisti i ragni, “Il regno dei ragni” del 1977 si distingue per la sua originalità e il suo approccio inquietante. Diretto da John Scott e con protagonista William Shatner, il film mescola elementi di diversi generi, tra cui l’eco-horror, il monster movie e il thriller, creando un’opera unica e memorabile. Il regno dei ragni: un classico horror da riscoprire La storia prende piede nella tranquilla cittadina di Verde Valley, dove l’utilizzo massiccio di pesticidi ha sconvolto l’ecosistema locale. Una colonia di tarantole, privata delle sue prede naturali, si rivolta contro l’uomo, dando vita a una serie di attacchi mortali. Il film presenta alcune analogie con pellicole iconiche ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie
  • Kingdom the

    La pellicola approderà finalmente nelle sale italiane I Wonder Pictures ha diffuso il trailer italiano di The Animal Kingdom, film di Thomas Cailley, le cui musiche composte dal nostro Andrea Laszlo ... (movieplayer)

  • Kingdom the

    Arc Games e Gunfire Games hanno annunciato con un trailer dedicato il nuovo DLC di Remnant 2, intitolato The Forgotten Kingdom e che sarà disponibile a partire dalla giornata del 23 aprile 2024 su ... (game-experience)

  • Kingdom the

    Il mondo dello spettacolo piange la scomparsa di Adrian Schiller, noto attore britannico, celebre per i suoi ruoli in serie TV di successo come “The Last Kingdom” e “Victoria“. Schiller, deceduto ... (tvzap)

Watch the arrival of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his Mercedes Maybach S680 for an event - For the super rich and wealthy, travelling in style is non-negotiable, along with special convoys and top notch security details to ensure that the safety and comfort of their employers are airtight.ghanaweb

TP ICAP Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags - For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for TP ICAP Group that you should be aware of. Benzinga ...finance.yahoo

Warren Buffett Bolsters Holdings in Liberty SiriusXM Group - Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway has made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 1,134,331 shares of Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) on April 12, 2024 ...finance.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Kingdom the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.