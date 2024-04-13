AEW | Kenny Omega torna a parlare di “Brawl Out” e del suo rapporto con CM Punk

(Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Recentemente ci sono stati diversi eventi che hanno riportato a galla i dissapori fra CMe la AEW. Durante una recente diretta streaming su Twitch,, il quale fu coinvolto nella rissa di All Out 2022, èto adella questione e del suocon. Placare il caos “Pensavo che il mio dovere come EVP durante ‘Out’ fosse quello di placare il caos e creare un ambiente pacifico per tutti. Purtroppo, per quanto mi sforzassi, la situazione era troppo caotica perché potessi fare qualcosa con le mie sole forze… Mi consideravo anche un peso perché… Ho praticato molti sport di contatto, mi sono dedicato al jiu-jitsu, alla boxe e alle arti marziali miste… Quando ti trovi in un ambiente del genere, a volte le ...

AEW/WWE: Le parole che non ti aspetti di Kenny Omega su CM Punk - In molti parlano male di CM Punk soprattutto in AEW, ma Kenny Omega sorprende tutti con delle parole più che positive verso la stella WWE ...spaziowrestling

Kenny Omega Discusses Brawl Out, Says He Has Mutual Respect With CM Punk - Kenny Omega speaks on the highly controversial “Brawl Out” that took place during All Out weekend 2022. The All Elite Wrestling star was live on his Twitch Channel on Friday evening. During the stream ...yahoo

Kenny Omega Addresses "Brawl Out" and Where He Stands With CM Punk - Kenny Omega is opening up about his side of the "Brawl Out" fiasco between CM Punk and The Elite that followed the All Out pay-per-view in 2022. Omega took to his Twitch channel this week, getting ...comicbook