AEW: Kenny Omega torna a parlare di “Brawl Out” e del suo rapporto con CM Punk (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Recentemente ci sono stati diversi eventi che hanno riportato a galla i dissapori fra CM Punk e la AEW. Durante una recente diretta streaming su Twitch, Kenny Omega, il quale fu coinvolto nella rissa di All Out 2022, è tornato a parlare della questione e del suo rapporto con Punk. Placare il caos “Pensavo che il mio dovere come EVP durante ‘Brawl Out’ fosse quello di placare il caos e creare un ambiente pacifico per tutti. Purtroppo, per quanto mi sforzassi, la situazione era troppo caotica perché potessi fare qualcosa con le mie sole forze… Mi consideravo anche un peso perché… Ho praticato molti sport di contatto, mi sono dedicato al jiu-jitsu, alla boxe e alle arti marziali miste… Quando ti trovi in un ambiente del genere, a volte le ...
