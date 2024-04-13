AEW | Kenny Omega torna a parlare di “Brawl Out” e del suo rapporto con CM Punk

In data odierna purtroppo la sfortuna ha deciso di toccare Kenny Omega, al quale per una buona parte del giorno è stato Hackerato l’account X. La star della AEW ha confermato di aver perso ... (zonawrestling)
L’AEW sta andando molto bene e le varie storyline e i vari match continuano a catturare l’attenzione. Fra i grandi protagonisti di questo periodo all’appello manca però Kenny Omega che è ... (zonawrestling)
AEW/WWE: Le parole che non ti aspetti di Kenny Omega su CM Punk - In molti parlano male di CM Punk soprattutto in AEW, ma Kenny Omega sorprende tutti con delle parole più che positive verso la stella WWE ...spaziowrestling
Kenny Omega Discusses Brawl Out, Says He Has Mutual Respect With CM Punk - Kenny Omega speaks on the highly controversial “Brawl Out” that took place during All Out weekend 2022. The All Elite Wrestling star was live on his Twitch Channel on Friday evening. During the stream ...yahoo
Kenny Omega Addresses "Brawl Out" and Where He Stands With CM Punk - Kenny Omega is opening up about his side of the "Brawl Out" fiasco between CM Punk and The Elite that followed the All Out pay-per-view in 2022. Omega took to his Twitch channel this week, getting ...comicbook