Young Woman and the Sea | Daisy Ridley è Trudy Ederle nel trailer del biopic Disney

Young Woman

Young Woman and the Sea: Daisy Ridley è Trudy Ederle nel trailer del biopic Disney (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Prima di tornare nei panni di Rey Skywalker, la Ridley sarà la campionessa di nuovo Trudy Ederle nel biopic Disney Dopo le prime immagini, Walt Disney Pictures ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di Young Woman and the Sea, biopic dedicato alla campionessa di nuovo Trudy Ederle qui ritratta da Daisy Ridley, la Rey della trilogia sequel di Star Wars. Il cast comprende anche Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston e Glenn Fleshler. La regia è di Joachim Rønning. Una storia decisamente poco conosciuta, un faro per tutte le donne nel mondo: "La cosa più sorprendente di questa storia è che poche persone sanno quello ...
