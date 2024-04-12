WWE | Zelina Vega si difende dall’accusa di non aver pagato i lavori di alcuni professionisti

WWE: Zelina Vega si difende dall’accusa di non aver pagato i lavori di alcuni professionisti (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Nella giornata di ieri alcuni professionisti hanno mosso alcune accuse nei confronti della Superstar WWE Zelina Vega, accusandola sostanzialmente di non aver pagato alcuni lavori da loro svolti o, comunque, di averli sottopagati. In particolare, Zelina avrebbe sottopagato alcuni costumi realizzati per lei, nonché non avrebbe corrisposto royalties loro spettanti. La diretta interessata si è difesa con un post sui social. Zelina si difende Tramite un post su X, Zelina Vega si è difesa dalle accuse mosse, sempre via social, da alcuni artisti i quali sostanzialmente l’hanno accusata di non ...
