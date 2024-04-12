WWE: Zelina Vega si difende dall’accusa di non aver pagato i lavori di alcuni professionisti (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024)
Nella giornata di ieri alcuniprofessionisti hanno mosso alcune accuse nei confronti della Superstar WWE ZelinaVega, accusandola sostanzialmente di non averpagatoalcunilavori da loro svolti o, comunque, di averli sottopagati. In particolare, Zelina avrebbe sottopagatoalcuni costumi realizzati per lei, nonché non avrebbe corrisposto royalties loro spettanti. La diretta interessata si è difesa con un post sui social.
Zelina si difende
Tramite un post su X, ZelinaVega si è difesa dalle accuse mosse, sempre via social, da alcuni artisti i quali sostanzialmente l’hanno accusata di non ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
