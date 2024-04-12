WWE | The Rock vs Cody Rhodes | un match voluto dallo stesso Final Boss?

WWE The

WWE: The Rock vs Cody Rhodes, un match voluto dallo stesso Final Boss? (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Durante l’ultima puntata di Raw, il nuovo Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ha festeggiato la sua vittoria nel main event di WrestleMania 40 ai danni di Roman Reigns, una vittoria che ha messo fine all’iconico regno del Tribal Chief dopo 1.316 giorni. Ma durante i suoi festeggiamenti Cody è stato interrotto nientemeno che da The Rock. Decisione di The Rock? Fra i due c’è stato un confronto parlato dove prima The Rock si è complimentato con l’American Nightmare per la sua vittoria, per poi dargli qualcosa, senza poi contare il momento dello scambio di cintura. Il Final Boss poi è tornato in sé e ha detto a Cody che ha completato e finito la sua storia con Roman Reigns, ma la loro è appena iniziata, lasciando aperte le ...
