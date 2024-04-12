TNA | PCO trionfa nel Monsters Ball match contro Kon a iMPACT

(Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Una settimana dopo l’annuncio, è finalmente andato in scena iltra PCO e Kon. Dopo una lunga faida, i due giganti della Total NonStop Action Wrestling hanno dato vita al loro personale atto finale e quindi ad uno sdefinitivo che storicamente si addice a questo tipo di personaggi. Are è stato l’ex campione del mondo della ROH come ben visibile nel segmento sottostante riportato dall’account X della TNA. .@PCOisNotHuman emerges victorious in the! #TNApic.twitter.com/gt95c5OZfy— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2024

