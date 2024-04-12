The Triple-i Initiative | tutti i giochi annunciati

The Triple-i Initiative, tutti i giochi annunciati (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Cosa succede quando delle software house che producono titoli indipendenti si mettono insieme per fare un evento? Ecco come nasce The Triple-i Initiative, uno showcase dedicato alle realtà indipendenti. Il nome gioca sul concetto dei videogiochi AAA (Tripla A) ovvero prodotti da una software house e distribuiti da un editore esterno con un budget di investimento considerevole. L’idea è partita dal team di Evil Empire per organizzare una diretta insieme a Gearbox Publishing, Mega Crit, Red Hook, Poncle, Thunder Lotus ed altri per realizzare un evento di 45 minuti. The Triple-I Initiative è alla sua prima edizione e non sapevamo cosa poterci aspettare ma siamo rimasti sorpresi in positivo tra il ritmo, la qualità e il quantitativo di titoli visti. Ecco tutti gli annunci – titoli, DLC e ...
