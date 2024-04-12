The Movie Critic | svelato l' inizio delle riprese | di cosa parla il nuovo film di Quentin Tarantino?

The Movie Critic: svelato l'inizio delle riprese, di cosa parla il nuovo film di Quentin Tarantino? (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Tarantino è ormai pronto a iniziare le riprese del suo decimo e ultimo film in carriera Dopo le varie speculazioni degli ultimi mesi sul cast di The Movie Critic, pare sia stato finalmente svelato quando inizieranno le riprese del film con cui Quentin Tarantino concluderà la sua carriera cinematografica. Secondo quanto riportato su Production Weekly, solitamente affidabile nell'annotare le note di produzioni dei film in fase di riprese, il decimo e ultimo film di Quentin Tarantino, The Movie Critic, dovrebbe iniziare le riprese a Los Angeles il prossimo autunno. Ambientato nella ...
