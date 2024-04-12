Sunset Play: la nuova icona dell'estate a Milano Sud (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024)
Con l'arrivo imminente dell'estate, Milano sud si prepara ad accogliere un nuovo protagonista nel panorama dell'intrattenimento serale: il SunsetPlay. Questo nuovo hotspot promette di offrire agli abitanti della zona e non solo, un'esperienza unica che fonde l'atmosfera incantata del lago con la vibrante energia della musica.
Il SunsetPlay si presenta come molto più di una semplice discoteca; è un luogo dove è possibile immergersi nell'atmosfera rilassata di un aperitivo al tramonto, godendo di una vista panoramica sulle acque placide del lago, e poi lasciarsi travolgere dal ritmo coinvolgente dei dj set, ballando sotto un cielo stellato fino alle prime luci dell'alba. Artisti internazionali e
