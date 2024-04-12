Real-City | ecco il motivo del forfait di Kevin De Bruyne

Real-City: ecco il motivo del forfait di Kevin De Bruyne (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Un forfait inatteso, inaspettato per quello che doveva essere uno dei grandi protagonisti della partita. Real-City, giocata l’altro ieri sera in Champions League, è stata uno spettacolo davvero straordinario. Purtroppo, però, questo spettacolo non ha giovato della presenza di uno dei suoi interpreti principali: Kevin De Bruyne. Il belga del Manchester City, infatti, non era presente al Bernabeu ad aiutare i Citizens. Guardiola, nel pre-partita, ha spiegato le motivazioni. “Vomita. De Bruyne si sente male.” aveva dichiarato Guardiola nella conferenza stampa della vigilia, a poche ore dal calcio d’inizio. Il forfait del belga ha stravolto tatticamente i Citizens. Ma prima che la partita avesse inizio Guardiola ha temuto che a essere esclusi dalla ...
    Kevin De Bruyne colpito da un'intossicazione alimentare prima di Real-City di Champions. Un problema riconducibile a qualcosa mangiato nell'hotel di Madrid. Guardiola ha temuto che potesse essere ...

