Perfect Days

Perfect Days: aperto il preorder della versione 4K UHD + Blu-ray + booklet su Amazon (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Su Amazon è attualmente possibile preordinare la versione 4K UHD + Blu-ray + booklet di Perfect Days. Wim Wenders è fuor da ogni dubbio sinonimo di storia del cinema. Il contributo alla stessa crescita del mezzo e della sua lingua specifica resta qualcosa d'innegabile, che ritorna in ogni suo lavoro di volta in volta. La riconferma di una "voce" del genere è tornata anche con il suo film più recente: Perfect Days. Le reazioni di pubblico e critica parlano chiaro in questo senso, in relazione alla creatività di un regista che ha ancora molto da dire. Se avete anche voi apprezzato Perfect Days, vi segnaliamo che su Amazon, attualmente parlando, è possibile preordinare la versione 4K UHD …
    Non sappiamo se Hirayama sia un uomo felice. Anzi di lui non sappiamo quasi niente, se non tutti i dettagli della sua quotidianità. Il protagonista di Perfect Days, il film di Wim Wenders, ...

    Gli Oscar 2024? Fari puntati sulle nomination al miglior film internazionale: da Matteo Garrone e Jonathan Glazer (favoriti), passando per Wim Wenders, Juan Antonio Bayona con La società della neve e ...

    Roma, 8 marzo 2024 – Mancano solo i popcorn per godersi lo spettacolo e poi, per la notte degli Oscar, è quasi tutto pronto. Pubblico, addetti ai lavori e Hollywood sembrerebbero però non aver ...

