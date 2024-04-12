Perfect Days | aperto il preorder della versione 4K UHD + Blu-ray + booklet su Amazon

Non sappiamo se Hirayama sia un uomo felice. Anzi di lui non sappiamo quasi niente, se non tutti i dettagli della sua quotidianità. Il protagonista di Perfect Days, il film di Wim Wenders, ... (gamberorosso)
Gli Oscar 2024? Fari puntati sulle nomination al miglior film internazionale: da Matteo Garrone e Jonathan Glazer (favoriti), passando per Wim Wenders, Juan Antonio Bayona con La società della neve e ... (movieplayer)
Roma, 8 marzo 2024 – Mancano solo i popcorn per godersi lo spettacolo e poi, per la notte degli Oscar, è quasi tutto pronto. Pubblico, addetti ai lavori e Hollywood sembrerebbero però non aver ... (sbircialanotizia)
Best cycles for adults: Hit the road in style with our top 9 picks and embark on unforgettable adventures - On the hunt for a stylish ride Dive into our top 9 picks for adult cycles, Perfect for sophisticated rides and memorable adventures.hindustantimes
Insights For Foreigners: Navigating The U.S. Tax Maze Before Residency - Understanding the crucial concept of the "residency starting date" is essential for those contemplating U.S. residency.forbes
Eight Perfect wedding guest dresses for the spring/summer season - Avoid panic buying by searching for occasion wear now, and if you’re not yet ready to purchase, leave it in your basket until payday or wait for a sale day to pick up the item at a discount ...msn