Nosferatu | il trailer presentato al CinemaCon fa venire i brividi

Il trailer di Nosferatu presentato al CinemaCon fa venire i brividi - Il remake del classico dell'horror espressionista omonimo è diretto da Robert Eggers di The Witch e nel cast vede Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård e Nicholas Hoult ...wired

‘The Fall Guy’, ‘Twisters’ and More Lead Universal’s CinemaCon Show - Wicked’ was the big ticket item, bringing both cast members, footage, news and new imagery for the musical adaptation on which the studio is pinning hopes.moviefone

Nosferatu Footage Reaction Video - This Movie Looks Incredible! - CinemaCon 2024 - Universal Pictures showed off the first footage of director Robert Eggers ' stunning remake of Nosferatu . The footage was shared during the studio's CinemaCon presentation and this is our reaction ...geektyrant