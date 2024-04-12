Nosferatu | il trailer presentato al CinemaCon fa venire i brividi

È stato rilasciato ieri, in occasione del CinemaCon di Las Vegas, il trailer dell’attesissimo Nosferatu di Robert Eggers e la descrizione sta facendo il giro del mondo. Purtroppo il trailer per ora ... (screenworld)
Hype alle stelle dopo che la descrizione del trailer del Nosferatu di Robert Eggers al CinemaCon ha fatto il giro dei media di settore. Robert Eggers ha svelato al pubblico del CinemaCon di Las Vegas ... (movieplayer)
Robert Eggers ha condiviso il trailer del suo Nosferatu, la sua terrificante interpretazione del classico film sui vampiri. Nello sguardo iniziale che Eggers ha offerto agli spettatori del ... (cinemaserietv)
Il trailer di Nosferatu presentato al CinemaCon fa venire i brividi - Il remake del classico dell'horror espressionista omonimo è diretto da Robert Eggers di The Witch e nel cast vede Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård e Nicholas Hoult ...wired
‘The Fall Guy’, ‘Twisters’ and More Lead Universal’s CinemaCon Show - Wicked’ was the big ticket item, bringing both cast members, footage, news and new imagery for the musical adaptation on which the studio is pinning hopes.moviefone
Nosferatu Footage Reaction Video - This Movie Looks Incredible! - CinemaCon 2024 - Universal Pictures showed off the first footage of director Robert Eggers ' stunning remake of Nosferatu . The footage was shared during the studio's CinemaCon presentation and this is our reaction ...geektyrant