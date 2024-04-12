Newcastle-Tottenham | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Newcastle Tottenham

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilveggente©

Fonte : ilveggente
Newcastle-Tottenham, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Newcastle-Tottenham è una partita valida per la trentatreesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 13:30: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. La giornata numero 33 di una delle Premier League più appassionanti degli ultimi anni, in particolar modo per quanto riguarda la corsa al titolo, si apre con la sfida tra Newcastle e Tottenham, due squadre separate in classifica da ben 13 punti ma comunque entrambe in piena lotta per un posto nelle prossime coppe europee. Gordon – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)I Magpies sono ottavi, a distanza siderale da quel quarto posto che a sorpresa riuscirono a conquistare l’anno scorso. Possono però ancora dire la loro per la qualificazione alla prossima ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente
  • Newcastle Tottenham

    Newcastle e Tottenham hanno colto sette punti nelle ultime tre giornate reagendo bene a una sconfitta. La classifica vede i londinesi al quarto posto impegnati in quello che ormai è un testa a testa ... (infobetting)

  • Newcastle Tottenham

    Il Tottenham Hotspur cercherà di consolidare il suo posto tra le prime quattro della Premier League quando si recherà al St James’ Park per affrontare le speranze europee del Newcastle United sabato ... (sport.periodicodaily)

  • Newcastle Tottenham

    Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Tottenham Hotspur e Newcastle United sono stati collegati al trasferimento di Mohamed Simakan. Lo riferisce il giornalista di Sky Sports Germany Filippo ... (justcalcio)

Liverpool stunned as Tottenham line up move for ‘incredible’ Bundesliga star who’s perfect for Postecoglou - Tottenham are reportedly leading Liverpool and Newcastle in the race to sign talented Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. Ange Postecoglou is keen to build a squad fit for the future and has ...teamtalk

Eddie Howe On Joelinton’s New Deal - It was a great day yesterday when it was announced that Joelinton will be staying at Newcastle for another 4 years after he signed a new improved four-year ...nufcblog

Referee who 'failed' Leeds United with Sunderland handball decision given Premier League promotion - The referee at the centre of Leeds United ’s controversial penalty fury against Sunderland on Tuesday has been picked to officiate a Premier League clash this weekend.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Newcastle Tottenham
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.