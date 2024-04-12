MLB The Show 24 recensione | Un’homerun femminile

MLB The Show 24 recensione: Un’homerun femminile (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Il baseball in Italia non ha mai fatto breccia nel cuore, ma tutti abbiamo sognato una volta tanto di fare un fuori campo. Gli appassionati non potranno fare a meno di praticarlo nella sua versione videoludica! Oggi parleremo di MLB The Show 24, nuovo capitolo del popolare franchise dedicato allo sport nato in Nord America nel XVIII secolo e sviluppato da San Diego Studio. In questa recensione scopriremo di più sulla Women League e sulle novità introdotte nel nuovo capitolo. Un titolo svecchiato rispetto alla precedente edizione Diciamo da subito che rispetto alla precedente edizione non vi sono stravolgimenti di sorta, bensì tanti piccoli cambiamenti che saranno sicuramente apprezzati dalla community. In fin dei conti titoli molto simulativi come quelli della serie MLB The Show difficilmente possono essere modificati ...
