MLB The Show 24 recensione | Un’homerun femminile

Come ogni anno Sony San Diego se ne esce fuori con il consueto MLB The Show 24, titolo sportivo e simulativo del baseball americano e questa ne è la nostra Recensione Da ormai qualche anno MLB ... (tuttotek)
Inside baseball’s arms crisis: What can be done to curb the game’s spate of pitching injuries - Pitchers keep going down with injuries, a problem that baseball hasn’t confronted. The causes are multifaceted, which only adds to the complexity of finding solutions.inquirer
How does the NBA monitor suspicious betting activity Explaining the process and who’s involved - Are NBA players allowed to bet How is illicit wagering reported Answering these questions and more on the league's rules around gambling.theathletic
MLB K-props for Friday 4/12: Wacha a Royal pain for Mets - Thursday in which we cashed tickets of +144 and +124, we're looking to keep the momentum rolling into the weekend. Here are our three favorite K props for Friday's MLB slate.msn