Laura Sanchez e Jeff Bezos alla Casa Bianca | la giornalista infrange il dress code con l’abito in pizzo

Laura Sanchez

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
Laura Sanchez e Jeff Bezos alla Casa Bianca: la giornalista infrange il dress code con l’abito in pizzo (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Dopo una cena alla Casa Bianca in onore del primo ministro del Giappone, sui social si è discusso dell'abito di Laura Sanchez, compagna di Jeff Bezos, che ha rotto le regole stilistiche previste per la cene istituzionali.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
  • Laura Sanchez

    Un abito bustier di pizzo rosso griffato Rasario: è il look scelto dalla moglie di Jeff Bezos per partecipa insieme al marito a una cena di Stato alla Casa Bianca. Provocante, fasciante e con una ... (vanityfair)

Meet the ‘Glam Squad’ Lauren Sanchez keeps on speed dial - Scroll on to take a closer look at the talented professionals in her glam squad… ...hellomagazine

Nostalgia marketing—how brands can associate modern products with consumers’ fond memories - Subscribe and get unlimited access to Ad Age's award-winning industry coverage.adage

Agency news you need to know this week - McGarrah Jessee’s latest ad for Whataburger follows a steakhouse waiter who preaches the difference between a want and a need as he wheels on a serving cart the restaurant’s newest burger, the Bacon ...adage

Video di Tendenza
Video Laura Sanchez
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.